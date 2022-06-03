The Daily Lowdown: Elton John reveals reason behind wheelchair

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're revealing the real reason Elton John was pictured in a wheelchair and The Wanted's heartbreaking decision just months after Tom Parker's death.

If that wasn't enough, we're also revealing The Rolling Stones' plans for the future, and whether or not Amber Heard can actually afford to pay Johnny Depp £8million.

Check out the latest episode of The Daily Lowdown!

Here's a transcript of today's episode:

Elton John has opened up about his health after fans feared for his well-being following photos of him being pushed in a wheelchair. The Rocketman singer released a statement on Instagram on Thursday, reassuring them that he is in "top health". Elton explained he was kindly offered the wheelchair to rest his hip after a two-and-a-half-hour show in Germany, and to avoid an "extremely long walk" to his plane after discovering part of the airport was closed.

Elton is on his last tour

Keith Richards has revealed that the Rolling Stones have no plans on retiring, at least for the foreseeable future. The group are currently on another tour to celebrate their 60th year as a band, with Keith admitting they all want to "stay together" because they are more "creative" as a team than when they're apart.

Amber Heard's lawyer has revealed that the actress is "absolutely not" able to pay the £8million in damages a jury awarded her ex-husband Johnny Depp after she was found guilty of defaming him earlier this week. Elaine Charlson Bredhoft appeared on the Today show in the US and claimed that several things were allowed in the court that shouldn't have been, which caused "the jury to be confused". According to reports, Amber is now planning to appeal the verdict.

Amber Heard will reportedly appeal the verdict

The Wanted have pulled out of their upcoming gig at the Ladies Day event at Newcastle Racecourse in July, which would have been their first show since the death of their bandmate Tom Parker. Posting a statement on social media, the group admitted that it is too soon for them to perform together again as they are still "processing the events of the last few months". Tom sadly died aged 33 in March after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

Kate and William attended the Service of Thanksgiving

And the Platinum Jubilee celebrations continued on Friday with the Queen's Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral. Sadly, Her Majesty was not in attendance after experiencing "some discomfort" at Trooping the Colour on Thursday, but there were plenty of royals who turned up to pay tribute to the Queen's 70 years on the throne, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

