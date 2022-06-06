Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: the secret sign they were making early Jubilee exit The couple left for LA on Sunday morning

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returned to LA with their children on Sunday, some hours before the Jubilee celebrations came to an end.

MORE: Charles Spencer shares poignant family photo following Prince William and Prince Harry's Jubilee reunion

The couple had kept a low-profile at the four-day event. They were pictured watching Trooping the Colour on Thursday and attended a service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral on Friday.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's stunning Montecito home

Having stepped back as working royals, their profile was noticeably scaled back, and there was no sighting of their two children, Archie and Lilibet, during their stay in the UK.

READ: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle touch down in LA with their children Archie and Lilibet

MORE: Happy 1st birthday Lilibet Diana! A look at her first year in the Sussex family

It's thought the Sussexes were driven from their home, Frogmore Cottage, to Farnborough Airport on Sunday morning before departing around 1.30pm. They were then spotted at an airport in Santa Barbara before heading to their Montecito residence.

Harry and Meghan left the UK on Sunday

While it might have come as a surprise that the couple chose to leave the Queen's celebrations early, there was a sign that they were departing before the end of the Jubilee.

READ: Why the royals didn't post photos of Lilibet for her first birthday

MORE: Royal family members pen heartfelt messages to Lilibet on her first birthday

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Meghan's makeup artist, Daniel Martin, shared a farewell post for London on Saturday afternoon.

Prince Harry was pictured back in the States with his family

US-based Daniel, who also did Meghan's makeup on her wedding day, posted a series of snapshots as he thanked the Nomad hotel for their hospitality.

"APPRECIATION POST," he began. "My sincere gratitude to NoMad London for taking incredible care of me while in London the last two weeks.

READ: Meghan Markle's hairdresser reveals what Archie and Lilibet are really like

MORE: Meghan Markle's public tribute to Lili ahead of first birthday

"From the kind and hospitable team, to the tasty mocktails and dinners - I've found my new home away from home. Looking forward to coming back soon."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel Martin (@danielmartin)

Makeup artist Daniel shared a farewell post on Instagram

Daniel and Meghan became friends after meeting while she was filming Suits in 2011. Speaking previously about their friendship, he revealed that Meghan didn't have a publicist at the time, so she had personally reached out to Daniel's agent at The Wall Group when she was in need of a make-up artist. He said they both had an "instant connection".

"I knew what she wanted — it was one of those things where, she looked at herself in the mirror and was like, 'Oh my God, this is what I always wanted, but I didn't know how to get there,'" he told beauty website Into The Gloss.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.