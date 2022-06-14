Endeavour shares major news with fans after confirming final season Filming is underway for series nine

ITV bosses recently revealed that Endeavour's ninth season would be its last and now the series is celebrating some exciting news as the show has been nominated at this year's TV Choice Awards.

The announcement was made on the show's official Twitter account. The post read: "We are thrilled that #Endeavour has been nominated in the @TVChoice Awards longlist!

"Endeavour: Best Drama Series, Roger Allam: Best Actor, Shaun Evans: Best Actor.

"If you've loved watching our mysteries unravel, then vote now! bit.ly/2Xak5Zb - thank you."

Fans were delighted by the news and took to the comments section to congratulate the show. One person tweeted: "I have voted. My fingers are crossed for you all. I sincerely wish you win. #Endeavour gives me so much. You put so much strength and love into this show. You deserve this award."

Another fan added: "Have voted, really hope you all get the recognition you deserve. Amazing series, lovely legacy you will leave behind," while another simply commented: "Congratulations!"

The series has been nominated at this year's TV Choice Awards

The exciting update comes just days after it was announced that the show would end with season nine. The decision was jointly made by its creator Russell Lewis, alongside the two leading stars, Shaun Evans and Roger Allam.

Speaking about the show's end, executive producer Damien Timmer from Mammoth Screen said: "Endeavour has been a real labour of love for all of us, and we salute Russell Lewis for his extraordinary achievement in chronicling Endeavour Morse’s coming of age across 72 hours of TV.

Filming for season nine is currently underway

"Russell always knew where he wanted the series to end, and that Remorseful Day is nearly upon us! We’d like to thank Shaun and Roger and all the other members of the Endeavour family on and off screen, and to the show’s fans both in the U.K. and abroad."

He went on to tease "many surprises" in the upcoming three episodes, as well the return of some familiar faces.

