When will series nine of Endeavour air on ITV? The Shaun Evans detective drama is returning for one final hurrah

Endeavour is loved by fans for its gripping plot and fantastic cast including Shaun Evans and Roger Allam, but it was recently announced that the ITV drama will be coming to an end with its upcoming ninth series.

Unsurprisingly, there's now just one question on fans' lips right now - when can we expect to see the new episodes air? Keep reading for everything we know…

Production for the upcoming final three films kicked off on location in beautiful Oxford back in May, as revealed by some eagle-eyed fans on Twitter. One shared several snaps of Shaun back in costume as his 1970s detective and holding a camera, suggesting that he will step behind the camera to direct once again.

As fans will recall, filming for series eight began in March 2021 and concluded in June 2021 before airing on ITV just a handful of months later across three weekends in September. As such, it seems that fans could expect the same sort of schedule for series nine.

two solids in(all

one it)

solution(of

course you must shake well)#ShaunEvans filming/directing @EndeavourTV S9F1, May 23rd 2022, New College Ln., Oxford.#Endeavour pic.twitter.com/ehPWgT3vmU — endeavourneverland (@te_angeli) June 6, 2022

Although this time around, filming didn't start as early in the year, it is worth keeping in mind that during the last shoot, the drama's cast and crew found themselves under stricter coronavirus restrictions which made it a more arduous process.

However, it is also possible that viewers could see the new series be given a Spring 2023 release date. All the series prior to series eight did air between the months of January and April.

Are you looking forward to the final series?

What we do know, however, is that series nine will be a big TV event given that it is the final series of the show ever. It was revealed back in May that the show that the Inspector Morse prequel series would be coming to an end in what was described as a mutual creative decision between producers Mammoth Screen, screenwriter Russell Lewis, and stars Shaun and Roger.

Speaking about the decision, executive producer Damien Timmer said on behalf of producers Mammoth Screen: "Endeavour has been a real labour of love for all of us, and we salute Russell Lewis for his extraordinary achievement in chronicling Endeavour Morse's coming of age across 72 hours of TV."

He added that the show has "many surprises" for fans, including the returning of some familiar faces and new challenges for Endeavour and Thursday to face before their final farewell.

