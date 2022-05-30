A Place in the Sun: Who is Jean Johansson's famous husband? The star is married to a famous footballer

We love watching Jean Johansson on Channel 4's A Place in the Sun, but did you know that she's not the only famous face in her family?

The star has been married to a famous footballer since 2008. Read on to find out all about him…

Who is Jean Johansson's famous husband?

Jean is married to Finnish football coach and former player Jonatan Johansson. The couple wed in 2008 and have bought, developed and sold several properties together.

Jonatan, who plays as a forward, is best known for his stints with Rangers and Charlton Athletic. The 46-year-old was also a regular in the Finland national team, earning a total of 106 caps.

Jean and Jonatan share one son named Junior. When he was born, Jean took time off "to concentrate on being a mum".

Jean with her husband Jonatan

Posting an adorable snap of her and Junior giggling together while at a wedding on Sunday, the presenter wrote the caption: "Lovely pic from Scott and Pauline’s wedding. Beautiful day with my wee bestie, great company and always making me laugh. #Junior."

Back in 2018, the couple renewed their marriage vows. Jean told the Glasgow Times at the time: "I can’t believe it. We were just a pair of kids running around Glasgow and here we are 20 years later."

Jean with her son Junior

The pair met while Jean was still at school with a part-time job at a golf club in Langbank. Chatting about meeting her husband for the first time, the 40-year-old said: "He used to come in and play a lot of golf. We met there... I had no interest in settling down with anyone. I was getting ready to finish school and go off travelling. I was just starting my life and not looking for a boyfriend at all."

