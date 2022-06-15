The Daily Lowdown: Beyonce set for major music comeback and BTS are taking a break HELLO!'s Daily Lowdown has all the best celebrity news…

Beyonce is planning a major comeback with a new album and there's good news for UK fans! The superstar, whose last release came in 2019 in the form of her Lion King-inspired album, The Gift, has been scoping out venues in the UK to put on a number of smaller, more intimate shows off the back of her new record. Bey is also thought to be planning a bigger tour soon after. There's no word yet on when fans can expect to hear her new material but we hope she doesn't keep us waiting long.

Justin Bieber has given his fans an update following his diagnosis with Ramsay Hunts Syndrome. The Peaches star revealed on social media that he was getting better "every day" and that his faith was keeping him strong through what he called a "horrific storm". Justin previously told his followers on Instagram that he was suffering with the condition which has affected the nerves in his ear and has paralysed half his face.

After much speculation, BTS have confirmed they are taking a break as a band to focus on solo careers. The K-Pop superstars have been subject to plenty of split rumours in recent months due to various members of the group taking on individual projects. But while appearing at their annual FESTA dinner, the seven-piece band confirmed the news, stating they had faced a "rough patch" after going through an exhausting and lengthy process finding their identity.

The line-up for late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins' tribute concert has been revealed. Plenty of big names including Mark Ronson, Chrissie Hynde, Queen and Liam Gallagher will head to Wembley Stadium in London for the gig which takes place on 3 September. The concert seeks to pay tribute to Taylor's hugely successful career by bringing together artists he admired. A similar gig will also take place in LA, and tickets go on sale on Friday.

And three previously unheard tracks from late singer George Michael are going to be released in line with the upcoming documentary film on the star's life. The songs, which were recorded shortly before the singer died in 2016 aged 53, have been unearthed by George's close friend and songwriting partner, David Austin, who will share the tracks shortly after the release of Freedom: Uncut, which is out later this month.

