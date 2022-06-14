The Daily Lowdown: Lizzo breaks silence following fan criticism

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're discussing Lizzo breaking her silence following the fan criticism she faced over her new song, Grrrls.

Not only that, Leigh-Anne Pinnock continues to tease fans about her upcoming solo material, Post Malone has a big tour announcement and the royals step out for the first day of Royal Ascot.

Here's the transcript for today's episode:

Lizzo has responded to the criticism she faced from fans following the release of her new song 'Grrrls'. The singer came under fire on social media due to a specific lyric in the track which was branded 'ableist', however, the Juice star has since re-released the song with lyric change. Lizzo said in a statement she understood the power that words can have and that she's dedicated to being part of the change she's been waiting to see in the world.

After finishing her farewell tour with Little Mix, Leigh-Anne Pinnock has been busy recording solo material during her recent trip to Jamaica. The singer has been dropping hints on her Instagram posting photos from studio sessions. Leigh-Anne has even teamed up with producer and songwriter Tayla Parx, who has written for Little Mix in the past, as well as other stars including Mariah Carey and Alicia Keys. Leigh-Anne previously signed a record deal for a solo career back in February, so here's hoping we don't have to wait long to hear her stuff!

Fresh off the back of his new album, Post Malone has announced a mammoth tour. The rapper and singer, who dropped Twelve Carat Tooth Ache earlier this month, has revealed he's embarking on a string of concerts taking place across North America from September onwards. Post also shared he will be joined by rapper Roddy Richh, with whom he collaborated on the track Cooped Up, for a number of the tour dates. It comes soon after Roddy's set at the Governors Ball Music Festival was cancelled recently after his arrest, however the gun charges against him have since been dropped.

Jay Z and his eldest daughter Blue Ivy Carter enjoyed a father-daughter outing as they attended the NBA Finals game in San Francisco. The rap legend was even caught in an adorable moment on the stadium's big screen as he gave his daughter a hug and kiss on the cheek, much to Blue Ivy's embarrassment. The pair, who have been pictured at Basketball Games a number of times in recent years, sat courtside as they watched the Golden State Warriors defeat the Boston Celtics.

And Royal Ascot has kicked off in Berkshire and saw senior members of the royal family attend including the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall who travelled in the lead carriage along the iconic racecourse. However, the Queen, who usually attends the week-long racing event each year, did not make an appearance.

