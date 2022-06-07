6 of the most exclusive celebrity events in June 2022 From music festivals to premieres...

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee certainly kicked off June's social calendar with aplomb.

MORE: The hottest celebrity events in May - from Formula1 to red carpet premieres

Actors, models, TV stars and other big personalities came together to celebrate Her Majesty's 70-year reign in style - but find out who else hit the party scene this month!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Celebrities take part in the open-top bus Jubilee parade

Downton Abbey stars Michelle Dockery and Michael Fox performed their first live gig as a duo whilst Louise Redknapp took to the stage at Might Hoopla. See all the pictures below...

Platinum Party At The Palace - Alicia Keys

On 4 June, Alicia Keys performed at the spectacular Platinum Party At The Palace at Buckingham Palace. She was also joined by the likes of Diana Ross, Rod Stewart and Nile Rodgers.

​​​Platinum Jubilee Pageant - Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell

Supermodels Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell joined a whole host of British stars at the Platinum Jubilee pageant, which took place through the streets of London on 5 June. They travelled on an open-top bus celebrating the 1990s.

Michael and Michelle's live gig - Michael Fox and Michelle Dockery

Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery looked a far cry from her on-screen alter ego, Lady Mary Crawley, as she and her co-star Michael Fox made their music debut on Monday night. The two stars, who have formed a folk duo, performed their first live show at an intimate gig held at the Omeara London on 6 June.

MORE: Downton Abbey's Michelle Dockery makes career-changing debut with co-star Michael Fox

Tiffany & Co.'s 150th anniversary installation - Nicola Coughlan

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan lit up Harrods in celebration of Tiffany & Co.'s 150th anniversary installation at the store. Marking the first time that the world-famous luxury department store has ever changed the colours of its façade in partnership with a brand, Harrods replaced 7,500 light globes across its iconic Brompton Road and Hans Crescent façades, changing their hue to the colour synonymous with the luxury jewellery brand: the instantly recognisable Tiffany Blue®.

Mighty Hoopla Festival - Louise Redknapp

Louise Redknapp got the crowds to their feet when she performed at Brockwell Park for pop this year's Mighty Hoopla Festival. The blonde beauty lit up the stage as she performed some of the most iconic Eternal hits, as well as numbers from her solo career.

REISS x Ché launch party - Luke Evans, Pixie Lott and Oliver Cheshire

REISS celebrated their recent collaboration with Ché by co-hosting a party with Oliver Cheshire at Pavilion Club Knightsbridge. Ahead of the upcoming launch, the brand's forthcoming collection was displayed at the Pavilion Club. Guests enjoyed a selection of canapes catered by Lush by Tom Kerridge alongside a Pavilion G&T, while Josh Parkinson performed a live DJ set.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.