1883's Faith Hill praises Taylor Sheridan's 'cowboy camp' for helping her overcome years-long fear

Faith Hill wowed fans with her performance in 1883 as the matriarch of a family who headed west for a life of ranching but it turned out the actress had been terrified of horses for years before.

The mom-of-three revealed that after welcoming her second daughter in the early 2000s she had gone horse riding on her horse Bandit but "Bandit took off with me one day on the farm towards the barn, which is something you should never allow your horse to do, run to the barn".

"I didn’t have a choice. He took off running so fast — it was probably over a mile," she said.

"And I couldn’t stop him. And it freaked me out. After you have kids, it’s like, this is so irresponsible of me. So it kind of freaked me out for a while, and I stayed off of horses for a minute."

Speaking to Courteney Cox as part of Variety's Actors on Actors series, Faith praised her hit show 1883 for encouraging her to find confidence again with horses.

"I learned so much during the process of the 'cowboy camp,' is what Taylor [Sheridan] called it, and thank God for it," she revealed.

Faith Hill starred alongside Tim MGraw in 1883

1883 is the critically acclaimed prequel to Yellowstone, which stars Kevin Costner. A sequel to 1883 has been set at Paramount+ called 1932, which will follow the descendants of Margaret and James Dutton (played by Faith and real-life husband Tim McGraw) during the Great Depression.

The pair received rave reviews for their roles as James and Margaret, particularly in the series finale, which saw devastating scenes as their on-screen daughter Elsa Dutton, played by Isabel May, died.

In real life, the pair live in Nashville and enjoy nothing more than spending time with their family when they aren't busy working. The couple are parents to Gracie, Maggie and Audrey.

