Love Island: whose heartbeat raised the most for who in Tuesday’s episode?

Love Island’s heartbeat challenge is an absolute classic as it sees the islanders pull out all of the stops to get their partner’s pulse racing with some saucy dancing, only for the heart monitors to reveal who got whose heart is pumping the most. So what were the results on Tuesday night? Find out here…

For the girls, Andrew had Indiyah and Tasha hearts’ racing, Danica’s heartbeat raised the most for Davide, while Jacques had Gemma and Antigoni’s heart raised, and Luca was Ekin-Su and Paige’s favourite performer.

For the boys, Andrew’s heart was raised most by Danica, Davide won over Ekin-Su, Jay, Jacques and Luca all had their heart pounding by Gemma, Charlie had his pulse raised by Indiyah, and Dami was most impressed by Paige.

Speaking about Danica’s dance, Andrew said: “Many thoughts were going through my mind, I’m not going to lie, I loved it.” However, the results did lead to drama between the couples, with several upset that their significant other didn’t have their heartbeat raised the most by them.

Viewers had plenty to say about the challenge, with former winner Amber Gill tweeting: “The way Luca goes on is not good. You were dressed as a ring leader and it wasn't sexy, no wonder her heart rate wasn't raised.” Another person added: “Why are they crying over some heart rate challenge? It's just embarrassing. My heart rate increases when I run but it doesn't mean I like it.”

A third person added: “’I know it’s only a game..but’ oh god, get over it, number of factors behind a raised heart rate.”

