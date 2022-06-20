Jennifer Lopez reveals major personal update on her youngest child Emme The pair performed side-by-side in LA

Jennifer Lopez appeared to share some big personal news about her 14-year-old child Emme as the pair appeared on stage together in LA recently.

The superstar singer was performing at the LA Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala, when she invited the teen to join her.

Notably, Jennifer referred to Emme using gender-neutral pronouns as she described the teenager as "my favourite duet partner".

She told the crowd: "The last time we performed together was in a big stadium like this and I ask them to sing with me all the time, and they won't. So this is a very special occasion.

Jennifer shared a series of photos from the concert

"They are very, very busy, booked and pricey," she joked, adding: "They cost me when they come out. But they're worth every single penny because they're my favourite duet partner of all time. So if you will indulge me."

Jennifer later shared snapshots from the night on social media, including a picture showing her singing alongside Emme.

Jennifer is a proud mom of two

Emme can be seen dressed in a bright pink T-shirt, shorts and socks, along with a black baseball cap and patent boots.

A video from the night was also shared on TikTok, with Jennifer's fans praising the singer for her touching speech. "This was J-Lo sharing that information," one fan wrote, adding: "It's beautiful to see her supporting her child."

Jennifer shares twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony; the former couple were married from June 2004 until June 2014 and welcomed their children in February 2008.

She shares her children with ex-husband Marc Anthony

At the end of 2020, she spoke candidly about their bond in an interview with WSJ magazine, and revealed what she had learnt during lockdown.

The star explained she had "actually loved being home and having dinner with the kids every night, which I hadn't done in probably ever". And it was during one of these intimate dinners at home that Jennifer said her children shared concerns they had about their family.

JLo welcomed Emme and Max in February 2008

"The kids kind of expressed to me, like, the parts that they were fine with about our lives and the parts they weren't fine with," she revealed.

The proud mom described the conversation as "a real eye-opener and a reassessment" of "what was working and what wasn't working".

She noted: "You thought you were doing OK, but you're rushing around and you're working and they're going to school and we're all on our devices."

