Jennifer Lopez rocks $68 sunglasses as she gives a peek inside her private jet

Jennifer Lopez’s Halftime doc on Netflix is our current must-watch and her latest travel look as she boarded her private jet is definitely our newest fashion must-have.

The Marry Me star showed us some serious outfit inspo for our next flight on a private jet – or hey, even in economy plus – rocking the ultimate high-low look: luxury silk hummingbird PJs with $68 Quay sunglasses.

JLo posted a clip of herself boarding her private jet to the sounds of Jack Harlow's First Class - basically the most perfect song choice ever because the Hustlers star was looking oh so g-l-a-m-o-r-o-u-s.

Her fun pink cat eye shades with a chain detail on the side are from one of her favorite affordable sunglasses brands, Quay.

JLO'S SHADES: Quay ‘Chain Reaction’ sunglasses, £49 / $68

We also hunted high and low for Jennifer’s PJs, which are by menswear designer Nahmias. On Farfetch you can score a Nahmias short-sleeved hummingbird shirt on sale for a cool $683 and the matching shorts for $578. Or we also found a similar look for less by Chelsea Peers.

GET THE LOOK: Chelsea Peers premium satin pajama set, £33.60 / $80

And no one can do a style remix like JLo, who accessorized with a $2,800 Valentino bag, her favorite Gucci platform heels and Jennifer Fisher hoop earrings (yes, the same ones loved by Adele).

JLo carried the $2,800 Valentino One Stud crossbody bag as she prepared for her flight

JLO'S BAG: Valentino One Stud crossbody, £1,890 / $2,800

Jennifer's 215 million followers were just as in love with the glam look as we are, with Kerry Washington simply saying, “Plane drip”.

More enthusiastic comments included: “JetLo”, “Love the outfit” and last, but certainly not least, “Global superstar WE STAN!!”

