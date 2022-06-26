McDonald & Dodds: where is the ITV drama filmed? Get to know the stunning filming locations used to bring the show to life...

Whether it's new episodes or reruns of old ones, we love watching McDonald & Dodds, which follows the wildly ambitious DCI McDonald and the shy DS Dodds, played by Tala Gouveia and Jason Watkins, respectively.

But where exactly is the light-hearted ITV police drama filmed? Here's what we know about the show's stunning filming locations…

McDonald & Dodds is both set and filmed in the picturesque English spa town of Bath, which has always been a popular filming spot for TV dramas - but not many are set in the modern-day!

The likes of Bridgerton, Sanditon and Poldark have utilised the gorgeous Georgian architecture to help bring to life their period setting, whereas McDonald & Dodds uses the quaint town as a backdrop for the show's puzzling mysteries

The episodes are usually packed with stunning skyline shots of the gorgeous honey-hued city, and often viewers can spot some of Bath's most famous landmarks, including Bath Abbey, the Roman Baths, the Royal Cresent and Pulteney Bridge.

However, when not able to film on location, the show does also film in a number of other West Country locations, as well as Bottle Yard Studios in Bristol to film. In fact, the police station featured in McDonald & Dodds is actually a custom-built set which is housed in the Bristol-based TV studio.

As a result, some of the cast who mainly film scenes from within the station rarely get to film in beautiful Bath. Actor James Murray, who played Chief Superintendent Houseman in season two, once joked: "I didn't really get to see the beautiful Bath vistas that everyone else got to see quite as much. But that was fine because it kept me miserable like my character."

However, Claire Skinner, who plays the new Chief Superintendent in season three, admitted she didn't mind only filming scenes in Bristol. "It's such a nice place to work!" she gushed. "When I wasn't in a scene, I got the chance to do a lot of walking around Bristol, which is where we stayed. It was a really lovely job."

