Kelly Ripa returns to LIVE! with husband Mark Consuelos - but it's not what you think

Kelly Ripa left fans surprised and delighted when she returned to her seat as host on Live with Kelly and Ryan at the top of the week.

And joining her as co-host for the week, instead of Ryan Seacrest, was her husband Mark Consuelos, who instantly kicked things off with a fun bit of banter with his wife and the show's crew.

However, while many have been expectantly awaiting Kelly's return after she didn't appear on the show last week, they might have to wait a bit longer, as it was revealed that the latest episode had been previously recorded.

A video was posted of the opening clip of the installment, showing Kelly and Mark dancing their way into the studio, with several fans reacting with heart and applause emojis.

The TV personality was missing from her usual spot on the ABC morning talk show last week as co-host Ryan was joined by Ali Wentworth instead.

Kelly and Mark appeared for a previously recorded segment for the show

Over the course of the week, Ryan has been joined by a few other delightful guest hosts, including Maria Menounos and Carson Kressley, while also juggling his duties as the host of the recently started 20th season of American Idol.

While no reason has been provided for Kelly's absence on the show, a source told HELLO!: "Kelly is taking a few weeks off for a much-deserved vacation. Their family plans quality time together in the month of March every year."

Kelly and Mark are parents to three kids, Michael, Lola, and Joaquin, and share a close bond with all their kids, especially as they've been left empty nesters following their departure from the family home for school or work.

The family is currently spending time together

The LIVE! star also recently marked a family milestone when she celebrated her youngest son Joaquin's 19th birthday with a social media post featuring a collage of pictures throughout the years.

