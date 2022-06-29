Love Island spoilers: Ekin-Su decides who to recouple with

After having her pulse raised by Davide on Tuesday’s challenge on Love Island, Ekin-Su is set to come to a major decision on Wednesday’s recoupling – and we have the spoilers from the episode!

While relaxing after a very streaming evening, Ekin-Su receives a text which reads: “Islanders, tonight there will be a recoupling in which the girls will choose which boys they want to couple up with. #girlsontop #bigchickenergy.”

Although Ekin-Su is currently coupled up with Charlie, she was faced with picking three potential suitors; Charlie, Davide and Jay. The reality show star has grown closer to Davide over the last few days, despite their explosive argument after she was discovered to have kissed Jay on the balcony.

Will Ekin-Su pick Davide?

Speaking to Gemma, Ekin-Su asked: “Do you think he is interested in me?” to which Gemma replied: “I think he is but it will be a longer process, there still definitely is chemistry. Everyone can see it.”

Speaking in the Beach Hut, Ekin-Su added: “I have these three boys in front of me, all of them have given me something great. Charlie is amazing, I’m myself with him- everything flows, nothing is forced. Jay obviously there’s a very big sexual chemistry with him, then you have Davide who we did start something… what do I do?”

Monday’s episode appears to hint that Ekin-Su is certainly thinking about getting back with Davide, telling Dami: "I’ll be honest with you, I don’t know what it is, but there is some sort of chemistry with Davide. Every time we’re together, it’s weird, something happens."

