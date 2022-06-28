Love Island heart rate challenge to cause major drama as viewers saying same thing 

Love Island producers are bringing back a villa classic on Tuesday night - and we can’t wait to see what’s in store! The heart rate challenge sees islanders linked up to heart monitors as their fellow islanders do sexy dances to see whether the person they are coupled up with really gets their heart thumping - and viewers are already predicting major drama.

Taking to Twitter, plenty of viewers discussed the upcoming episode - with many pointing out that Luca will have a very emotional reaction if Gemma heart is raised by anyone else, particularly her ex-boyfriend, Jacques, who is also in the villa.

One person wrote: "If Gemma has her heart rate raised by anyone other than Luca he’s going into cardiac arrest," while another added: "IF GEMMA’S HEART RATE IS THE HIGHEST FOR JACQUES LUCA HEART RATE WILL GO THROUGH THE ROOF." A third person tweeted: "Producers making Gemma's heart rate raise for anyone other than Luca tomorrow."

Will Davide and Ekin-Su have their heartbeats raised by each other?

Viewers also suspect that Davide holds a torch for Ekin-Su, despite things ending abruptly between them after Ekin-Su had a secret kiss with Jay on the balcony. However, discussing that Davide’s heart could soar for Ekin-Su in the challenge, one person wrote: "I’m calling it now, Ekin’s heart will beat faster for Davide (and vice versa)," while another person wrote: "I hope Davide’s heart rate gets raised the most by Ekin and vice versa #LoveIsland."

Ekin-Su previously spoke about whether she still has feelings for Davide, telling Dami: "I’ll be honest with you, I don’t know what it is, but there is some sort of chemistry with Davide. Every time we’re together, it’s weird, something happens."

Who will raises Gemma's heart rate the most?

Dami replied: "You probably had better chemistry with Davide then, no? Then what you had with Jay but obviously Jay just gave you the things that you want." She agreed, saying: "The things that Davide never did, because it was too early. But maybe if I had waited it could’ve worked…I keep thinking that, but it’s too late now."

