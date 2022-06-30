Viewers left in tears after watching heartbreaking Deborah James BBC documentary The programme included tributes from Deborah's family, friends and doctors

The BBC's new documentary all about the life and legacy of cancer awareness campaigner Dame Deborah James' life and legacy has been released, and it has proved an extremely emotional watch for viewers at home.

Although the 30-minute programme, titled Dame Deborah James: The Last Dance, will be broadcast on BBC One this evening at 8.30pm, it has already dropped on BBC iPlayer, meaning that many viewers have already tuned in.

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "Incredible woman, sobbed and laughed in equal measures at The Last Dance - a truly beautiful soul. Rest in peace Deborah."

Another said: "Absolutely bawling after watching Dame Deborah James: The Last Dance on @BBCNews. Very proud to see @CyberKnifeHelen & Dr Nicos Fotiadis and the @royalmarsdenNHS being a part of her care & story. Well done @bowelbabe, rest well x."

Deborah was made a Dame back in May

Someone else added: "Everyone needs to watch Dame Deborah James: The Last Dance. Utterly inspiring story of living and dying of cancer. #rebellioushope #bowelbaberip," while a fourth described the programme as "incredibly sobering".

Created with the blessing of Deborah and her family, the film celebrates the life of Deborah, who is known online as Bowel Babe. As the synopsis reads: "From raising millions of pounds to fund clinical trials and research into bowel cancer, frank discussions on her podcast to her penchant for sparkly dresses and dancing, the programme reflects on her life and the legacy she leaves behind."

Following her diagnosis with bowel cancer in 2016, Deborah worked tirelessly to raise awareness of the disease, hosting podcasts, writing books and fronting campaigns, all with the aim to get people talking about bowel cancer.

Since beginning her fundraising efforts, she has raised more than £6.6m for Cancer Research UK, Bowel Cancer UK and the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity through her Bowelbabe fund on Just Giving.

Deborah passed away at the age of 40 on Tuesday 28 June. She died peacefully at her parents' home in Woking, Surrey, surrounded by her family, just weeks after she was made a Dame by the Duke of Cambridge.

