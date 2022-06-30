The Repair Shop fans react after last-minute change to the show The heartwarming BBC programme has a loyal fanbase

Fans of The Repair Shop were left feeling frustrated on Wednesday after the BBC programme was forced to make a change to the scheduling.

MORE: The Repair Shop star reveals exciting new BBC series Make it at Market

The beloved show, which is fronted by Jay Blades, was due to air on BBC One at 8pm, however, the Wimbledon match between Andy Murray and John Isner meant the restoration programme moved to BBC Two and ran for only 30 mins rather than its usual hour slot.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Repair Shop's Will Kirk surprises fans with epic transformation video

Many took to social media to air their frustration. One person shared their fury in a comment on Jay Blades post on Instagram: "So annoying that BBC moved it to BBC 2 with no warning! Why can't they just move the tennis??????" Another said on the same post: "Seems you've been dumped for the tennis," followed by some angry-face emojis.

A third also picked up on the last minute change and wrote on Twitter: "#therepairshop just seen that tonight's episode is a shortened one because of the tennis coverage!" As a fourth shared: "Oh no I think that Mr Murray is going to stop us watching our favourite show #therepairshop."

MORE: Will Kirk reveals the surprising way he landed role on The Repair Shop

MORE: The Repair Shop's Jay Blades shares extremely rare photo of sons

The Repair Shop was forced to make a change to the schedule on Wednesday

It comes after Dominic Chinea, an expert on The Repair Shop, recently announced his brand new venture – he's presenting his own shows!

Make it at Market is set to be filmed in the Leicestershire country, and will see Dom and his team of experts help a group of "budding entrepreneurs" make a living from their crafting hobby.

Dominic Chinea is hosting a new BBC show

The synopsis reads: "Dom and his team of experts will set challenges that will assess if the amateurs have what it takes to make a living from their talents, and work out what kind of business model might work best for them in the real world.

"The series features an eclectic mix of amateurs, ranging from potters, blacksmiths and weavers to woodworkers, jewellers and furniture makers, each a passionate maker extraordinaire from across the UK."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.