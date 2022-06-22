The Repair Shop's Will Kirk surprises fans with epic transformation video The 37-year-old took to Instagram

The Repair Shop star Will Kirk has stunned fans with an incredible transformation video - and we are seriously impressed!

MORE: Will Kirk reveals major life change inspired by The Repair Shop

Taking to Instagram, the 37-year-old showed his followers how he revamped an old-looking garden table using only "Water, vinegar and elbow grease."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Check out Will's incredible garden furniture transformation

The table, which at first looked to be discoloured and worn, was given a new lease of life after Will worked his magic and looked brand new by the end of the video.

Fans took to the comments section to praise the woodwork expert's skills, with one person writing: "Niiiiice!! I had no idea that would work so well," well another added: "Wow!!" alongside hands clapping emojis.

A third commented: "Amazing! Did not know that," while another added: "That looks great, fab tip."

MORE: The Repair Shop's Will Kirk reveals he cried after 'awful' TV appearance

MORE: The Repair Shop's Will Kirk admits he's broody as he gives major update on wife's pregnancy

Will's garden furniture transformation video comes soon after he revealed that he is looking to move out of London in search for more garden space.

Will showed off his woodwork skills in his latest Instagram video

Chatting on The TV Carpenter Podcast recently, the TV star explained to host Wayne Perrey that he and his wife, Polly, are looking to move from Peckham to Sussex, which is where The Repair Shop is filmed.

"Next year I'm looking to move out of London," he said. "I'm looking for a house out somewhere in Sussex, maybe, which is sort of linked with The Repair Shop.

"Because I spent so much time there, I have a great appreciation for not being in a city anymore and the out open spaces and a big garden. Just a bit more space."

The pair are due to welcome their first child, a baby girl, in July this year.

Will is expecting a baby girl in July

During an appearance on Lorraine Kelly's show earlier this month, Will revealed that the couple have already chosen a name.

"We are having a girl. We have a name but we are going to wait until she's there," he said.

"I'm so excited. I'm ready. I'm so broody at the moment, I can't wait."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.