The Repair Shop star steps away with exciting new BBC series

BBC has revealed the very exciting news that The Repair Shop star Dom Chinea will be presenting a new series – and we can’t wait to check it out!

Make it at Market is set to be filmed in the Leicestershire country, and will see Dom and his team of experts help a group of “budding entrepreneurs” make a living from their crafting hobby.

The synopsis reads: “Dom and his team of experts will set challenges that will assess if the amateurs have what it takes to make a living from their talents, and work out what kind of business model might work best for them in the real world.

“The series features an eclectic mix of amateurs, ranging from potters, blacksmiths and weavers to woodworkers, jewellers and furniture makers, each a passionate maker extraordinaire from across the UK.”

We can't wait to see his new show

Chatting about the upcoming project, Dom said: “We have already started filming this series and it has been really inspirational to watch the amateurs develop and bloom. They have the skills already, but it’s great to see them really shine and fulfill their potential of making a viable business that will undoubtedly change their lives.”

Acting Head of BBC Daytime Lindsay Bradbury added: “Make it At Market reveals the extraordinary skills that, with a helping hand, people can use to change the course of their lives.” Will you be watching?

Dom is a keen fan of restoration work, and is the owner of Ranalah wheeling machines as well as an expert of The Repair Shop. He previously opened up about his work on the hit BBC show, telling Express.co.uk: “It can be a challenging place at times, hearing the emotional stories behind the items is not always easy. I feel a huge amount of pressure to do the right thing for the owners and for the objects themselves.”

