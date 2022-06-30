Who won Netflix's Snowflake Mountain and where are they now? Spoilers ahead…

Snowflake Mountain is the one reality show on Netflix that has got everyone talking recently. Many have been gripped as they watched a group of young people branded delicate and easily offended seek to take on the challenge of a lifetime.

Plenty of TV fans have binged all eight episodes, so will be aware of how the contestants got on and who managed to turn over a new leaf. Not only that, they saw one of them crowned the winner and bag the $50,000 cash prize. So who won? And where are they now? Here's all you need to know...

Who won Netflix's Snowflake Mountain?

After weeks of camping at the Lake District while survival experts Matt Tate and Joel Graves put them through their paces, the winner out of the contestants ended up being Deandra Joseph from New Jersey.

The 24-year-old beauty enthusiast, who was named "the cheerleader" by Matt and Joel, faced Sunny and Liam in the final but ended up reigning champion.

Deandra ended up being crowned the winner

While on the show, viewers saw Deandra go on quite the journey to turning her life around. The Brooklyn-based star ended up spending a night at Last Chance Lake, where she soon realised she had to push herself to make it through the challenge.

Speaking about her experience, she said on the show: "The moment that changed my life here [was Last Chance Lake]. For me to actually stick that night out, like, that humbled my [expletive]. This whole experience has changed my life. This is genuinely the first time I feel proud of myself. Not gonna lie."

The reality star said she'd felt so proud of herself

Where is the winner of Snowflake Mountain on Netflix now?

Since bagging the cash price, Deandra has gone on to pursue her dreams of becoming a makeup artist. Previously, she worked as a lunch lady, but has gone on to make a career in makeup thanks to the money she won from the show and hopes to start her own business.

Posting on Instagram, the star told her followers she was grateful to be crowned the winner. "Grateful. Thankful. Shocked. Appreciative. I honestly don't even have the words for the amount of love and support that I've been receiving. I love you guys so much."

The winner wants to start her own beauty business

What are the fans making of Snowflake Mountain on Netflix?

It seems fans have been pleasantly surprised by the reality show. One person said on social media: "Aw this show is so wholesome, came for the drama/laughs and stayed for the actual growth and journey of the contestants. Love it and it's still funny."

Another commented: "@netflix #SnowflakeMountain is way better than I thought it would be. Went into it hesitant and the characters are growing on me. I think all entitled 'kids' should be put through this test."

