Outer Banks season four: part one's cliffhanger ending explained

Outer Banks has officially returned, and this time the Pogues are searching for the priceless Blue Crown – an ancient Egyptian royal headdress. Consisting of five episodes, part one has officially landed on Netflix, revealing what happened to John B, Sara and co after they headed home from South America.

Just two episodes in, and the treasure-hunting teens had blown their big payout from El Dorado, agreeing to search for a mysterious amulet linked to Blackbeard. Recruited by local Kook, Wes Genrette to find the trinket, the Pogues quickly learned that they weren't the only ones on the hunt and that it was connected to another, much more valuable artifact – the aforementioned Blue Crown.

Amid their latest mission, episode five concluded with two Pogues in grave danger, while a third unearthed a huge family secret. In need of a recap? We're breaking down THAT cliffhanger ending and what it means for season two…

Pope and Sara navigated troubled waters

After heading to Charlestown, John B, Sarah, Cleo and Pope followed the clues on the amulet, which took them to an old church. As John B stayed outside to keep watch, Pope discovered a grate underneath the floor in the sanctuary.

Having drawn the short straw, Sarah was forced to climb down with Pope, and they found themselves in a seriously creepy catacomb. The only problem? Lightner and his boss turned up unexpectedly and took a mysterious scroll from a coffin.

© Netflix Sara and Pope found themselves trapped in a crypt beneath a church

Sarah and Pope managed to hide, but once Lightner and co had left they realized they were locked inside, and even worse – the crypt was filling up with water. The episode ended with the duo calling for help. The question is: will John B and Cleo get to them in time?

John B made a startling discovery

While Lightner and his boss followed the clues to the same underground catacomb as Pope and Sarah; John B came up with an alternative theory after reinterpreting a clue about the 'gatekeeper'. Perhaps, the Pogues and their competition had been looking in the wrong place.

© Netflix John B realised that their opponents may have been looking in the wrong place

As he rushes to the church doors to tell his friends, John B ends up finding Cleo, who had gone after Lightner for killing Terrance. He attempts to shoot Lightner, but after having flashbacks of his father, Big John, John B realizes he doesn't want to turn out like him and acquiesces

JJ learned a huge family secret

Season four was JJ-centric. Delving into his family background, in episode five everyone's favourite troublemaker received a letter from the late Wes Genrette. In his final message, Wes implored JJ to speak to his father Tom about 'Albatross'.

JJ's dad may have been on the run but it didn't take long for him to track down Tom, who was secretly staying at one of his friend's homes. At first, Tom denied knowing anything, but when Shoupe arrived and tried to arrest him, he promised to tell JJ everything as long as he helped him escape.

© Netflix JJ learned that Luke Maybank was not his biological father

After speeding off in a boat with his dad, the duo found themselves at a lighthouse. Ending season four part one on a major cliffhanger, Tom makes a shocking admission. "I just might remember a little bit about Albatross," he says. "That was the name of the boat that Larissa Genrette died on."

"I guess the old man [Wes] figured it out. I'm not your blood father, Jay," he continued. "I'm not your father, not my blood anyway [...] your real mum – Larissa Genrette." Explaining that he was "just trying to help" by raising JJ, Tom reveals that his biological father is none other than Chandler Groff.

As fans will remember, Larissa Genrette was married to Chandler when she supposedly died alongside her infant son aboard the Albatross ship. And after Wes Genrette's death, he's starting to look very suspicious.