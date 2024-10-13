Netflix cancels ANOTHER beloved series amid brutal week of cancellations – and fans are furious

Netflix has axed many beloved series this week, and fans have threatened to cancel their memberships. Following the devastating news that Kaos and That '90s Show would not return to our screens, the streamer has announced another major loss.

Unstable has been cancelled after two seasons

Adding to the brutal week of cancellations, Netflix has confirmed that Unstable – starring and co-created by Rob Lowe and his son John Owen Lowe – has not been renewed. The workplace comedy, which premiered in 2023, debuted two seasons during its run.

According to Deadline, the decision comes after Unstable's sophomore series failed to break into the streamer's Top 10. Sparking a reaction from fans, many have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to voice their frustration.

WATCH: Were you a fan of the hit workplace comedy?

"Gonna miss this show. But damn, Netflix! First Kaos and now Unstable? At least Nobody Wants This was renewed!" penned one.

"Once again @netflix cancels a great show #Unstable it's like they want to make people [expletive] off. I hope @RobLowe gets the @TheGrinderFOX gang back together for a very long overdue 2nd season/movie/anything w/ the HILARIOUS cast!" tweeted a second.

Meanwhile, a third wrote: "That's really disappointing to hear that Unstable got cancelled after just two seasons. I enjoyed the father-son dynamic and the laughs. I hope we see Rob Lowe and his son in another show soon."

With the streamer pulling the plug on its roster of shows, fans have been sharing their disappointment across social media.

© Netflix Kaos was axed by Netflix this week

Earlier this week, Kaos, starring Jeff Goldblum and Nabhaan Rizwan, was cancelled after one season. Confirming the news on Instagram, actress Aurora Perrineau expressed her sadness and gratitude.

"Well… this one hurts. I find explaining how I'm feeling to be really difficult, but I'll try," she began.

© Justin Downing/Netflix Jeff Goldblum as Zeus in Kaos

"Everyone was brilliant and uniquely themselves. Every performance surprised and excited me. I can't believe I got to do this with all of you. We made something weird, dark, hilarious, deranged, and absolutely tragic — something entirely human. THIS is a feeling I plan to take with me. Thanks for letting me be your Riddy. I had the time of my life!"

Fans were understandably devastated by Kaos' cancellation, with one tweeting: "Netflix cancelling a show that was slated for three seasons for the complete story is so [expletive] stupid. Bring back #Kaos and stop cancelling your queer shows."

© Justin Downing/Netflix Fans have threatened to cancel their Netflix memberships over the news

A second person wrote: "I hope the unjust cancellation of #KAOS leads people to cancel their @netflix memberships, and I hope that in turn incentivises Netflix to stop cancelling compelling shows before they amass an audience and to consider reversing their decisions to kill this show and Dead Boy Detectives."

A third agreed: "Quite frankly, if I don't get a second season of Kaos, my Netflix account is getting cancelled @netflix. It is the most original, well-written, beautifully clever show that has been produced in a long time. The whole crew deserves to be rewarded."