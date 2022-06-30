Who Do You Think You Are: Meet Death in Paradise star Ralf Little's family The actor is appearing on the latest series of the BBC genealogy programme

Death in Paradise star Ralf Little has been a familiar face to British TV viewers for many years now, having also starred in The Royle Family and Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps.

As the actor delves into his family tree on BBC genealogy show Who Do You Think You Are?, find out more about Ralf's life away from cameras here...

Is Ralf Little married?

While Ralf is not married, he is engaged and will soon be tying the knot with his fiancée American playwright Lindsey Ferrentino. The couple, who became engaged in 2018, first met back in 2015 when Ralf was cast in one of Lindsey's productions alongside his Death in Paradise predecessor Kris Marshall. The pair caught each other's eyes and quickly soon began dating and they now reside in Florida together.

Ralf and Lindsey have been engaged since 2018

Speaking with the Mirror back in 2020 about their engagement, Ralf said: "We were in a country house, it was a big surprise. I planned it in advance. I had a total result with the ring, though. She said to me if she ever got engaged there's only one ring for her — her grandma's, it's absolutely beautiful."

There's no news about the couples' upcoming nuptials at the moment and it is likely not to be for some time as Ralf is currently back filming the Caribbean crime drama while Lindsay has a new play in the works.

However, appearing on The One Show last year, Ralf teased that the couple may get hitched in Guadelupe, something which Lindsey had previously suggested during lockdown. "That was an idea she had, 'Why don't we get married out here?'" he said. "I was like, 'Because I'm busy trying to film a TV show where I'm in every scene'. She said, 'OK, maybe next year.'"

Does Ralf Little have children?

No, while Ralf doesn't have any children, he is a devoted dog dad to two gorgeous pups he and Lindsey have adopted together! There is Dottie, who the couple have had for a number of years, and Dora, who the TV star came across on set in Guadalupe back in 2020 and took her in.

Chatting to HELLO! about the decision to take her in after finding her wandering the streets, he said: "We woke up in the morning and were like, 'There is not a chance we can give this girl to anyone else.' Honestly, she melted my icy cynical heart."

The actor has several beloved pet dogs

Ralf also adopted a third dog he found in Guadalupe, named Suzy, last year but sadly, she died after escaping from his home while being looked after by dogsitters.

What else is there to know about Ralf Little's family?

Ralf and his family grew up in Bury, a market town on the River Irwell in Greater Manchester. Both his parents were accountants, and he has two sisters, Rowena and Ceri. Sadly, though, Ceri died at the age of 14. The actor was just nine when Ceri fell 150ft to her death from a cliff during a family holiday to Cornwall.

Speaking on Radio 4 to presenter Reverend Richard Coles earlier this year, he opened up about his family's grief. He said: "It was devastating. It's incredibly difficult to recover from something like that, particularly as parents."

"Out of everyone in the family, I was the one that was affected least because I was nine years old. Kids are quite resilient anyway, but I just had stuff to get on with," he said, adding that he threw himself into extracurricular activities to distract himself.

