Death in Paradise star Ralf Little hints at potential exit storyline Is the actor leaving the show?

With the Death in Paradise series 12 finale fast approaching, rumours have been swirling on the internet about Ralf Little's potential departure from the show.

The actor, who plays DI Neville Parker in the drama, took to his Instagram page recently for a Q&A session with fans and discussed his favourite episode from a previous series - and we think he could be hinting at his exit storyline. See what he said in the video below…

In the video, Ralf revealed that his favourite episode was the season three premiere, which saw Kris Marshall introduced as the new detective, taking over from Ben Miller's DI Richard Poole. In the instalment, the Love Actually star's character, DI Humphrey Goodman, was summoned to Saint-Marie to investigate the murder of DI Poole.

Given the drama recently introduced a new detective to the show in episode seven, could Ralf be hinting that the end is near for Neville?

Is Jaye Griffiths set to take over as the lead detective?

In the latest instalment of the BBC drama, DI Karen Flitcroft arrived on the island from the UK, where she works in the Department of Policing Standards.

As well as helping with the investigation into the murder of Professor Cartwright, the detective was looking into one of Neville's previous cases, which involved his former colleague Andrew Buckley.

Ralf hasn't confirmed his return to the show after series 12

Andrew had been hiding out on the island, having fled the UK following corruption charges over the old investigation.

Fans of the show have also expressed their theories that DI Karen, who is played by Jaye Griffiths, could be taking over as the lead detective on the show.

"The new DS always starts at the end of a series so it looks like Ralph is leaving," one person wrote on social media, while another added: "Hope Neville isn't leaving but I wonder whether Karen Flitcroft might be coming back?"

A third fan commented: "Am suspiciously wondering, if Ralf is leaving at the end of this series, if this could be his replacement. A female lead: the wonderful Bill/Casualty actress Jaye Griffiths."

While another series of the BBC drama has been confirmed, Ralf has remained tight-lipped about whether he will return to play Neville.

Back in January, Ralf said during a Q&A session with fans that he couldn't confirm whether he would be appearing in the upcoming series, saying "no decision has been made yet".

