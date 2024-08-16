Death in Paradise's new spin-off show Return to Paradise's first trailer is here

Death in Paradise has a new spin-off show, and the first trailer has finally arrived! Return to Paradise takes us away from the Caribbean and the Cornwall-based home of Beyond Paradise — and this time, we're going Down Under with a brand-new detective.

The trailer shows the franchise's first lead female detective, Mackenzie Clarke, returning to her hometown of Dolphin Cove in Australia, where she is met with a more than frosty reception from the inhabitants after leaving her ex-fiancé, Glenn, at the altar six years earlier.

WATCH: Return to Paradise’s first trailer has been released

The synopsis reads: "But with no other job options and a compulsion for solving mysteries, a reluctant Mackenzie joins the team at Dolphin Cove Police Station. Once a case lands on her desk, she can’t rest until she’s figured it out and the killer is in handcuffs. It’s that tenacity and work ethic that might just, over time, help Mackenzie win over her new colleagues and the people of Dolphin Cove."

The show is set to air in September on Australia’s ABC channel, but there is no news about its UK or international distribution just yet—so watch this space!

© BBC Anna Samson in Return to Paradise

Fans were quick to discuss the trailer, with one writing: "I'm so excited for this as a long-time Death in Paradise fan!" Another person wrote: "Can't wait for it! Love the series and the spin-off! Can't wait to see what they do with this one!"

Others had some questions about the show's connection to the original, writing: "So what is the actual connection between this show and Death in Paradise? Don't get me wrong, it does look good, but I am just confused.

© BBC Kris Marshall is the star of Beyond Paradise



"In Beyond Paradise, it is Humphrey as the lead, who was a detective in Death in Paradise, but I dunno, this seems to be unrelated to the show and seems like it is just a show by the same creators. It is just odd to me that it is called a spin-off of Death in Paradise, unless we get some characters from Death in Paradise as cameos or guest stars."

Anna Samson, who plays Mackenzie, shared a snap of the poster on Instagram, writing: "Paradise is coming soon! I couldn’t be more thrilled to be following in the footsteps of the maverick detectives of Saint Marie @deathinparadiseofficial. We loved making this Aussie whodunnit; we hope you love mystery in the bloody sunshine as much as we do."

© BBC/John Platt Anna Samson is the latest detective in the DiP universe



She shared another snap of herself with her co-stars, writing: "I got to spend the last three months with these three lads. I love them more than I can say. We wrapped our show this week, and my heart is broken that they will no longer be contractually obliged to spend time with me."

Are you looking forward to Return to Paradise?!