Netflix drops major Selling Sunset news as they confirms new series

Netflix has given Selling Sunset a further two seasons after the breakaway success of the realtor show. The series became a smash during the pandemic and made stars out of Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn and the rest of the Oppenheim Group realtors.

The show will now run for at least seasons six and seven, and production will begin later this summer. It remains unclear whether Christine will return for future seasons of the show after she did not take part in the season five reunion.

WATCH: Selling Sunset returns for series five

She branded the series 'fake' in a shocking series of tweets in April when season five first aired. Christine, who was known and adored for her one-liners and 'villain' character on the show, wrote: "Thirty minutes till the launch of #SellingSunset enjoy the new season and all of its 5,000 fake storylines!"

Spin-off Selling the OC will launch on 24 August on the streamer; the show sees Oppenheim brothers Jason and Brett open a new office in Orange County, south of Los Angeles.

"A fresh set of realtors square off, competing to establish themselves at The Oppenheim Group’s second office on the Orange County coast," reads the official description. "Will the pressure prove too much for these agents to handle?"

The success of the property series has also led Netflix to attempt to grow their portfolio, and they will also launch four new shows in 2022 including Designing Miami and Buying Beverly Hills.

Chelsea and Christine were friends in season five

Designing Miami premieres September 21 and follows two Miami designers who are competitors - and also husband and wife. Buying Beverly Hills will premiere this fall and follows the agents and clients of Mauricio Umansky’s The Agency in Beverly Hills, California.

Other shows that the streamer is looking to launch include How To Build a Sex Room which drops on 8 July and follows luxury interior designer Melanie Rose ss she helps couples create stylish spaces where they can carry out their fantasies, and Buy My House, which follows homeowners from across America who come to sell their properties, on the spot, to one of four real-estate tycoons.

