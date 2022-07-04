Dick and Angel Strawbridge share rare photo of extended family – but fans are asking same question The stars of Escape to the Chateau enjoy keeping their fans in the loop…

Dick and Angel Strawbridge often share updates of their idyllic life at their French chateau, as seen in their popular Channel 4 programme, Escape to the Chateau, and fans were thrilled when they posted a rare photo of Dick's extended family recently.

MORE: Dick and Angel Strawbridge reveal staff concern they faced at French Chateau

Taking to Instagram, the TV couple, who have been documenting their chateau renovations since 2015, shared a lovely snap of Dick with his two younger children, Arthur and Dorothy, alongside his younger brother and his wife.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dick and Angel Strawbridge talk family life at their Chateau

"A couple of weekends ago, the Strawbridges had a visit from Dick's younger brother!" the caption read, adding: "Bobby and Andrea hadn't visited The Chateau since Dick and Angel's wedding - so they were busy making up for lost time!"

But it seems although their followers were loving the family photo, many were asking the same question in the comments section regarding a new series. One person wrote: "When is there going to be another series?" followed by a love-heart emoji.

MORE: Escape to the Chateau's Dick and Angel Strawbridge talk candidly about arguments

MORE: Dick Strawbridge shares rare photos with eldest son - and fans go crazy

Dick Strawbridge caught up with his younger brother recently

"Is there a new [series] coming out soon?" asked a second fan, as a third simply put: "I need a dose of another series please xx."

Fans might be disappointed to hear there's not yet official word on whether a new series of the Channel 4 show can be expected anytime soon, however, it's not all bad news as the Strawbridges' have been busy with other ventures.

The couple previously told fans they're planning a travel show

Posting on their website, the couple shared some news regarding a different type of programme. In answer to a question from a viewer, who asked if they would consider making a separate series which follows the Strawbridge family on their travels, the couple wrote: "We have actually been planning a travel show for a while.

"Unfortunately lockdown has meant that we have had to put this on the backburner…but it's definitely something we are looking to do in the future, so watch this space!"

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.