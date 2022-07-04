Virgin River's Alexandra Breckenridge sparks fan-frenzy with rare behind-the-scenes video The countdown to the fourth season of the Netflix show is on…

Season four of Virgin River is almost upon us, and Alexandra Breckenridge drummed up excitement among her fans recently when she shared a rare behind-the-scenes glimpse at filming.

The actress, who is also known for her role in NBC's This Is Us, posted the video to her Instagram which showed just her feet as she walked around the set from different markers on the floor, which demonstrated where she was supposed to move to while filming the scene.

In the background, Alexandra's voice could be heard as she chats with one of the crew to figure out her next move. The video didn't have a caption, but many fans flooded the comments thanking her for the content.

One person said: "My excitement level is super high!! Can't wait to see what happens in season four after that heart stopping cliffhanger!! Love this BTS video!!" A second added: "So excited for Season 4!! Thank you so much for sharing a little bts with us."

Alexandra shared a behind-the-scenes video from set

A third was equally excited and wrote: "This CANNOT come soon enough. Binge watching all the seasons again to make sure I'm totally ready for this... and not gonna lie to help my craving for more Virgin River a little easier to deal with."

As a fourth mused: "Omg, I think we take for granted how much work you go through to bring such amazing content to us!"

Are you ready for season four?

Meanwhile, Alexandra's co-star and on-screen love interest Martin Henderson recently shared a health update with his fans after suffering from COVID-19.

After sharing he had the virus in May, the actor, who plays US marine turned barkeep Jack Sheridan, recently posted he had made a full recovery. "Fully recovered from COVID - thank you for all the kind messages!!" he wrote alongside a photo that showed him driving a truck through a muddy road.

