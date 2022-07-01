Love Island current couples: who will survive Casa Amor? Our predictions

The juiciest part of Love Island is most definitely Casa Amor - where either the guys or girls of the villa will spend a week in a separate villa getting to know a whole host of bombshells, and we think this year might be one of the most interesting yet!

While some of the couples are fairly solid, we think some of them could also definitely have their heads turned. So who will survive Casa Amor, and who will be shocking the nation by changing their mind? Here are our predictions…

Indiyah and Dami

Indiyah and Dami have had the sweetest romance story in the villa so far. Starting out as friends, the pair realised that there was a spark and plenty of attraction there, and once the stars aligned, the pair have been solid ever since. It’s fair to say that Indiyah has wow Dami, and we would be shocked if Casa Amor changed their feelings towards one another. Likelihood of staying together? 9/10.

Paige and Jacques

Eek, a tricky one. Although Paige is clearly head over heels for Jacques, they have definitely faced some challenges, particularly over the past week after some heated words were exchanged after the heart monitor challenge. While we think Paige might stay true to her man, we’re a little worried about what angle Jacques’ head might be able to turn to… Likelihood of staying together? 5/10.

Gemma and Luca

After Dami’s legitimately mind reading skills told Gemma that her head would turn if someone came into the villa she felt more compatible with, we wouldn’t be surprised if she was open to getting to know someone amazing in Casa Amor. Luca, on the other hand, will probably leave the villa in protest and sit by the front entrance until the new girls have gone to prove his loyalty. Likelihood of staying together? 7/10.

Tasha and Andrew

Tasha and Andrew might have had their difficulties in the past, but they’re better than ever after Tasha decided to stick with her man after getting to know bombshell Charlie. As a result, we’d be surprised if they didn’t stick with one another - but who knows? Maybe Andrew will surprise us all with a head turn? Likelihood of staying together? 8/10.

Ekin-Su and Davide

Oh, we are SO excited about these two. Although they have rekindled their romance, and their whole story arc has been amazing, Casa Amor is coming along far too quickly for their relationship to be on the solid ground it needs to in order to stay true to one another. Never mind one of them choosing someone else at Casa Amor, we think both of them will show up with a new person on their arm, for the drama. Likelihood of staying together? 2/10.

Danica and Jay

Unfortunately, Jay has made it clear that Danica isn’t the one for him, and Danica absolutely deserves someone to come in and treat her for the absolute queen that she is. Never mind them staying together, they both deserve to find their own bombshells. Likelihood of staying together? 1/10.

Antigoni and Charlie

Once again, unfortunately it doesn’t look like Charlie and Antigoni are right for one another at all, so Casa Amor will be a chance for them to meet new guys and girls for a chance at finding love. Likelihood of staying together? 1/10.

