Michael Schumacher’s son Mick sends message to dad following major achievement

Michael Schumacher’s son Mick revealed what he told his dad ahead of finishing in the points for the first time at the British Grand Prix. The 23-year-old opened up about his brilliant performance on the radio after his time at Silverstone, saying: “I said it, hell, it's been brilliant. They've been brilliant guys, unbelievably brilliant. Prove them wrong and believe in yourself, that's what I told dad."

Mick previously opened up about his father in the documentary Schumacher, saying: “I think dad and me, we would understand each other in a different way now.

WATCH: Schumacher looks at Michael Schumacher's incredible career

"We would have had much more to talk about and that is where my head is most of the time, thinking that would be so cool. I would give up everything just for that. These moments that I believe many people have with their parents are no longer present, or to a lesser extent."

Michael hasn’t been in the public eye since a devastating ski accident in 2013 that left him with life-changing injuries.

He has been in recovery ever since, and his family has kept details about his condition very private. Speaking about him in the Netflix documentary Schumacher back in 2021, Corinna said: "I just felt that he is somebody special… I think that he is simply very strong mentally. Extremely strong. He still shows me how strong he is every day."

Michael suffered a head injury in 2013

She also spoke about his accident, explaining: "Shortly before it happened in Meribel, he said to me, 'The snow isn't optimal. We could fly to Dubai and go skydiving there'," she explained. The 52-year-old also opened up about how she and the family "miss" him every day, but continue to be amazed by his strength.

"I miss Michael every day. But it's not just me who misses him. It's the children, the family, his father, everyone around him. Everybody misses Michael, but Michael is here - different, but here. He still shows me how strong he is every day."

