Michael Strahan thrills fans with beloved TV show's return

Michael Strahan is one of the busiest personalities on television at the moment as he's getting ready to balance Good Morning America with an exciting and familiar project.

The TV star revealed that he's back to host the new season of ABC's The $100,000 Pyramid that premieres on Sunday night.

He was just as excited as any of the viewers about the show's return, and provided a behind-the-scenes glimpse into his return with a new video he posted.

Taking to Instagram, Michael showed off his amazing dance moves while he worked his way through the game show's set, whether it involved being in the make-up chair or riding around in a golf cart.

He looked ready to return and award some prizes for the star-studded show's upcoming installment, writing: "We know how to have a good time on the set of @pyramidabc!

"New season kicks off TONIGHT at 10/9c on ABC! P.S. I know your impressed with my moves!!!! LOLOL! Shout out to the entire crew!!"

Michael returned as host for the latest season of The $100,000 Pyramid

His fans quickly took to congratulating him on a new season, with one commenting: "Congrats Micheal see you soon on GMA."

Another wrote: "Congrats Michael! You da man!!!" A third also said: "That's the, 'I LOVE what I do' Dance! Now that's what's up," with one adding: "We love you Champ."

The former pro football player sure has a lot going on as he recently returned to the professional sporting arena in a different kind of way.

Michael had taken part in the recent Icons Series Tournament, which saw 24 sporting icons compete in a golfing match, and was part of the winning team representing the United States.

The GMA host recently emerged victorious at the Icons Series Tournament

Posting photos of himself with the trophy, he penned: "Still celebrating being champs at @iconsseries!! Happy 4th to you all! Enjoy it!"

