GMA3's Dr. Jennifer Ashton quits show 1 year after Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' firing – read statement

The third member of GMA3: What You Need to Know's once core trio is departing the network, as Dr. Jennifer Ashton announced on Thursday that after 13 years with ABC News, she is saying goodbye.

The 54-year-old news anchor was ABC's chief medical correspondent over her tenure and once hosted the morning show's 1 PM afternoon slot with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, who left the network in late 2022.

Dr. Ashton announced that with her departure, she will be focusing more time on launching her own women's wellness company, Ajenda, which kickstarted with a newsletter last month.

A statement was shared on GMA3's official social media page, announcing her decision to depart at the end of June, giving viewers nearly two more months with her expert opinion.

"It has been an honor to be at ABC and help cover the biggest health issues in the country and world over the past 13 years," she wrote, paying tribute to her co-anchors and colleagues at the network as well.

"My coworkers have become more than friends; they've become family and have seen me through the biggest professional moments of my life. I feel fortunate to have worked with the best in the business."

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, expanding upon her decision to leave and devote time to her wellness brand, she expressed that her focus would be on addressing menopause health and weight management challenges.

"I kind of subscribe to the fact that when the universe sends you a message, you should listen to it," the mom-of-two shared. "I've been watching and participating in the steadily building upswell of interest of those two areas in our country and in our society and in our culture and media and in medicine and in science."

© Shutterstock Dr. Ashton was a part of the network for 13 years

She continued: "Sometimes an important message needs the right messenger, and I feel like there is no more critical time in this country for women's health, and for weight management."

Dr. Ashton expressed that she was "excited" to take the plunge into that space and devote her time to her new project. "I'm excited about finally having the opportunity to just devote 100 percent of my time and effort into that, and using the skills that I've learned from being at the number one network for 13 years, I think are going to be really vital in that."

© Getty Images She hosted GMA3 previously alongside Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes

She also shared how supportive ABC News president Kim Godwin and ABC's news and networks division head Debra OConnell were of her decision to leave, as were her co-anchors.

"They both said to me, 'Is there anything we can do to change your mind?' And when I said there really isn't, because I really feel strongly about doing this, they basically said you know, 'We're going to be behind you.' And I think that's really unusual in this business in this day," she explained.

© Getty Images "It has been an honor to be at ABC and help cover the biggest health issues in the country and world over the past 13 years."

Dr. Ashton did add, though, that she may not be leaving TV altogether just yet. "What I've conveyed to ABC is that they're my family, and I'm not going anywhere. I'm not disappearing from television."

