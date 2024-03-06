GMA hosts delight in unexpected return of former co-anchor - 'So good to have you back on set'

It was an emotional moment on Good Morning America on Tuesday when a very special reunion took place.

Lara Spencer and Michael Strahan were thrilled to reveal one of GMA's former co-anchors was back in the studio.

Dan Harris, who was named co-host for the weekend edition of the ABC show in 2010, made a triumphant return - but sadly it was only briefly.

He was on GMA to promote the new edition of his book, 10% Happier: How I Tamed the Voice in My Head, Reduced Stress Without Losing My Edge, and Found Self-Help That Really Works – a True Story, and he certainly managed to make Lara and Michael smile.

After the on-set reunion, Lara took to Instagram with a photo alongside Dan and Michael and wrote a heartfelt message: "Dan Harris--thank you for making us 100 Percent Happier by coming back to GMA this morning!!!

"So good to have you back on set. Miss you terribly but it's so clear you have found your purpose and joy. Happy Ten year Anniversary of your #TenpercentHappier journey. Oh yeah-Dan's book is updated, awesome, and out now."

Dan - who also succeeded Bill Weir in hosting Nightline - left ABC News to focus on his mediation company, Ten Percent Happier, in 2021.

His turn to meditation happened after he suffered a panic attack live on-air on GMA.

Speaking about the moment to Forbes, he said: "I had a panic attack on live television in 2004 on Good Morning America. I’d spent a lot of time in war zones after 9/11—a very vicious young reporter."

He confessed to becoming depressed and self medicated with drugs including cocaine.

While his dependence was short-lived, his therapist explained to him that, "It was enough to raise the level of adrenaline in my brain and make it more likely for me to freak out.

"So that panic attack ultimately landed me into meditation many years later. At first I was skeptical, very, very, very skeptical." But it ultimately changed his life.

Dan admitted to Lara and Michael at the start of his interview: "It's a little triggering to be here as the panic attack happened back there," he said pointing behind him.

"Having a panic attack right here on this show, it felt like the world was ending but it turned out to be a huge gift," he added.

