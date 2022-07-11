Strictly Come Dancing announces four new professionals - meet them here! This year's professional line-up will be the biggest in Strictly history

Strictly Come Dancing is about to have the biggest line-up of professional dancers ever as BBC has confirmed that four new pros will be joining the cast for season 22 - and we can’t wait for them to show off their moves!

The four new stars will be joining the likes of Nadiya Bychkova, Graziano Di Prima and Amy Dowden to compete for that coveted Glitterball trophy, and it certainly sounds like they have the qualifications for the job! Meet the four new pros here…

Vito Coppola

Vito is the 11-time Italian Latin American Champion, who began winning national championships aged just ten-year-olds! The star is a three-time World Championship finalist and European Cup Winner, and previously starred (and won) the Italian version of Strictly, Ballando con le Stelle.

Speaking about taking part, he said: "I am really excited to become part of this family. I cannot wait to start this new adventure and to challenge myself. Strictly sto arrivando! (or: Strictly I am coming!)”

Michelle Tsiakkas

Latin dance champion Michelle Tsiakkas was the undefeated champion in Cyprus, winning national titles consecutively from 2001-2011 before moving to London and giving someone else the chance to win! The star has represented England at major international championships before joining the world touring dance show Burn The Floor.

She said: "Being a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing has been my dream ever since I was a little girl. I cannot believe my dream has come true! I’m so grateful to be joining this incredible family and I can’t wait to step on that magical dance floor and give it my all"

Lauren Oakley

Birmingham-born Lauren started dancing at just two years old and went on to win the Juvenile Champion across both Ballroom and Latin. She went on to become Under 21 British National Champion before going on tour, and has performed alongside Giovanni Pernice and Anton Du Beke in their national tours.

Speaking about Strictly, she said: "I’ve grown up watching Strictly, always hoping that one day I could be part of the best show on television, doing what I love the most. Now that it’s happening, it doesn’t quite seem real. I can’t wait to start this new sequined adventure and join this incredible family.”

Carlos Gu

Chinese National Champion Carlos is a multiple world semi-finalist, placed 3rd at the German Open Championship and became Amateur Latin Rising Star Runner Up at the 2017 UK Open. He said about joining the cast: "I’m thrilled to join Strictly and very excited to get started. It’s a new chapter of my life and a new challenge as well. I’m absolutely ready to take on this journey and to shine."

