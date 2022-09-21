Strictly star Will Mellor reveals the health concern that will mean he has to pull out of show We hope this doesn’t happen over the next few weeks!

Will Mellor is one of the celebs to sign up for Strictly Come Dancing 2022, but the Two Pints actor has revealed his greatest worry regarding the show - and how it could derail his entire Strictly experience.

MORE: Rose Ayling-Ellis shares 'awkward' couple moment on trip following split

Chatting to HELLO! and other reporters ahead of the show’s launch, Will revealed that he has an ongoing knee injury that could be catastrophic if it starts being difficult during his time in the competition.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Strictly pros are back on the show's dancefloor - and this dance is gorgeous

He explained: "If [my knees] pop out in the middle of a dance routine live on telly, there’s not much I can do because I will just hit the floor. They’ve popped out while I've been walking down the stairs, before now. So as long as that stays, then whatever will be will be. But I just want to make it through the journey. I don't want to go out with injury, it’d kill me because I think I feel like I’d have the experience."

READ: Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis wows in string bikini during 'dream' getaway

MORE: Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse shares a look inside her family home

The star also opened up about taking on the challenge following the sad death of his father in 2020, explaining: "Doing anything like this scared me. I was worried if it would have a negative impact on my acting career, or anything like that, and then I lost my dad in 2020 and my mindset completely changed.

We can't wait to see Will in action!

"I just thought you've got to grab life. You've got to do things and I'm going to say yes to more stuff and create memories and that really is what life's about. And you realise that when you start losing people this is what life’s about. What am I afraid of? I'd rather look back and think I’m glad I did that rather than I should have done that. So when they asked me I said yes straight away. Then afterwards I thought, ‘Did I just say that?’" We can’t wait to see him in action!

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.