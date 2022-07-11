Suranne Jones shares upbeat post about new project following disappointing news

Suranne Jones has shared an uplifting post revealing her excitement for her upcoming project, A Christmas Carol, just days after she confirmed that Gentleman Jack had been cancelled. BBC bosses chose not to renew the show, which stars Suranne and Sophie Rundle, for a third series.

Posting a selfie of herself looking summery in sunglasses, white trousers and a checked blue shirt, she captioned the snap: "Who wants to shoot a Christmas film in a heatwave….. meeeeeee!!!!.. pass me that hat and scarf @skytv #christmascarole."

She previously confirmed the popular period drama wouldn’t be back for season three on Friday, writing: "While it is sad news Gentleman Jack will not be renewed, this show has brought so many together, enabled people to share their stories, brought joy, emotion and creativity and gave me a real connection to you as it’s audience.

"Anne Lister now has a statue in the Piece Hall. There is a Blue plaque in Holy Trinity churchyard celebrating Anne and Ann’s union in 1834. There is a college named after Anne Lister on the east campus at the University of York. Shibden now has more visitors than ever before and you will find Anne Lister walks, tours and trails galore when visiting Halifax and it’s surrounding areas I have never been involved in a show that has made such a huge impact and touched my heart like this one has. It wasn’t always the easiest job I’ve had… but it was always worth it to see the response it got."

Suranne spoke about the show's cancellation

Sophie added: "I am so proud to have been a part of reclaiming their place in history. And I will be forever grateful to have been allowed to spend time in the eye-wateringly talented orbits of Sally and Suranne, and the incredible team of people who brought this story to your screens. Thank you for being such a kind, funny, creative and supportive fan base. I am overwhelmed by the love this show inspired. And PROUD. So fiercely proud."

Fans and colleagues have shared their support, with Russell T Davies writing: "The most wonderful show," while Sean Maguire added: "Gutted for you, Sally, the cast and crew. Brilliant show and beautiful work by you as always. Sending love my friend."

