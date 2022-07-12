Jennifer Love Hewitt reveals sweet 9-1-1 detail with fans

Jennifer Love Hewitt has revealed how her three children make an appearance on hit TV show 9-1-1.

The actress took to social media on Tuesday, her first day back filming for season six of the Fox drama, and shared that she wore a custom G.Rock.LA gold necklace. "Wearing @g.rockla heart," she captioned the post, adding: "Want to know a secret? My kids' names are on the other side. Close to my heart."

Jennifer is mom to seven-year-old Autumn, six-year-old Atticus, and 10-month-old son Aidan, whom she welcomed in September 2021.

Her other pictures also showed her with the young actress who stars as her character Maddie Buckley's daughter Jee-Yun, writing: "Our girl is growing up."

In another selfie, she wrote: "Missed you guys."

Jennifer will return as Maddie in the new season which hits TV screens on 19 September 2022.

Jennifer shared the little known detail with fans

Season five ended with fans seeing Bobby Nash (Peter Krause) coming close to the brink of drinking again - before Eddie Diaz (Ryan Guzman) interrupted him for a heart to heart. Elsewhere, Evan 'Buck' Buckley realized the differences between him and girlfriend Taylor Kelly were too great to overcome, and Henrietta Wilson and wife Karen renewed their vows.

The season had been a rollercoaster but it came to a close with the crew of Firehouse 118 all in a good place.

9-1-1 was officially renewed for a sixth season just hours before the finale aired; the show is consistently the top-rated series in key demographics, and was named the fourth highest-rated scripted series of the 2021-2022 television series.

Jennifer revealed she is back of set for season six

Executive producer Kristen Reidel told HELLO! that fans can expect season six to be an extension of the final few season five episodes with a focus on getting "back to basics".

"We want to have more fun with the characters - we didn't get to really do that this year," she said.

"Also, I think I'd like to see us mixing it up and not alway having Hen (Aisha Hinds) and Chimney (Kenneth Choi) together; let's do some stories with Chimney and Eddie! That's the hope for next season to just mix it up, and have fun with our people."

