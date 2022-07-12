Yellowstone actress Q'orianka Kilcher charged with two counts of insurance fraud Kilcher starred in season three

Yellowstone star Q'orianka Kilcher has been charged with two felony counts of workers' compensation insurance fraud.

The actress allegedly collected disability benefits from the state of California after working on season three of the hit Paramount+ show. She starred as attorney Angela Blue Thunder in four episodes of the show's third season, which aired in 2020.

The California Department of Insurance said, in a press release on Monday 11 July, that the 32-year-old actress told doctors that she had injured her neck and right shoulder while filming 2019 film Dora and the Lost City of Gold and "because her neck pain was too severe" she was unable to work.

She reportedly collected $96,838 in disability benefits from 14 October 2019, through 9 September 2020, with the statement alleging that she had filmed her scenes for Yellowstone up to October 2019.

"After reviewing wage information from her employer, the investigation found Kilcher had worked as an actress on the television show Yellowstone from July 2019 to October 2019, despite her statements to the doctor that she had been unable to work for a year," the release read.

"According to records, she returned to the doctor and started receiving disability benefits five days after last working on the show."

The doctor added that "they would never have granted her the disability payments" if they knew she had been working in the months prior.

Kilcher self-surrendered and pleaded not guilty at her arraignment on 27 May 2022.

Her attorney appeared in court in Los Angeles on her behalf. The next court date is set for 7 August 2022.

