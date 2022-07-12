Who does Carol Burnett play in Netflix drama Better Call Saul? The legendary TV star is making a cameo on the crime drama

It's the beginning of the end for Better Call Saul fans as the latter half of the Breaking Bad spinoff show's sixth and final season makes its debut on Netflix.

While viewers are sadly saying goodbye to even more characters in the final run of episodes, they are also welcoming a few new ones to the show, including legendary TV star Carol Burnett who was announced as a surprise new cast member last month. But who does she play and when will she appear in the show? Find out all you need to know below…

The 89-year-old actress and comedian, who rose to fame as the first woman to ever host a comedy variety show on primetime US television, is set to guest star in the remaining episodes of the crime drama's final season which are being released weekly on the streaming site.

Little is known about her character besides the fact that she is named Marion and as a result, it's not unclear how prominently the actress will feature in the show or what her relationship to Saul and the other characters will be.

However, we think she's going to be playing a somewhat special character given the fact that Carol's casting on the show comes after she professed her love for Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel back in 2018.

She gushed at the time: "I'm crazy about anything [Bad and Saul creator] Vince Gilligan writes and speaking more recently in a statement following her casting, she said: "I'm thrilled to be a part of my favorite show."

Meanwhile, viewers can also look forward to some other exciting cameos in the final episodes as it has been revealed that Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul are also set to reprise their roles as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman.

Speaking on SiriusXM's Basic! podcast, Bryan teased that fans won't be disappointed by the appearances. "There's a scene that Aaron is in without me. And there's a scene where I'm in without him. And then there's a scene where we're both in.

"So there's three scenes to come. It's pretty cool. But to be honest with you – because we shot everything in a bubble and completely out of sequence – I don't even know what episodes we're in. You're gonna find out."

