Jennifer Love Hewitt shares first photo of baby boy since return to 9-1-1 He looks beautiful!

Jennifer Love Hewitt just made the return of 9-1-1 to screens a whole lot sweeter when she shared a picture of one of the show's most adorable fans.

The actress posted a picture of baby Aidan James on her Instagram Stories, the first picture of his since she gave birth earlier this month.

She shared a black and white snap of the toddler with a cute onesie that read: "My mommy is a 911 dispatcher."

On the picture, she wrote: "Aidan is ready for @911onfox tonight! Are you?"

The TV and film star announced the birth of her son, her third child, in a beautiful way, sharing a picture of her pregnant belly adorned with stickers.

Her stomach featured several stickers of phrases like "It's a boy," and "Almost cooked," along with a pair of winking eyes.

Jennifer shared a picture of Aidan James as the new episode of 9-1-1 aired

Jennifer captioned the emotional post with: "Well this is how my kids sent me to the hospital. My belly was a big hit.

"'It is said that women leave their bodies in labor… they travel to the stars to collect the souls of their babies, and return to this world together.'

"It was my greatest honor to go and collect you Aidan James. Now back to snuggles and resting."

Fans inundated the actress with support and congratulatory messages, with many also noticing the reference to one of her earlier works, Ghost Whisperer, where her character's child was named Aiden.

Aidan James is Jennifer's third child with husband Ben Hallisay, with whom she also shares seven-year-old Autumn and six-year-old Atticus.

The actress revealed that she'd given birth with a picture of her pregnant belly

She has made several candid confessions about her pregnancy before as well, including how inconvenient and uncomfortable it can be.

But she has always taken every moment to show off her pregnancy belly and announce how lucky she is.

And since giving birth, she has also returned to promoting her work, now that the newest season of 9-1-1 is airing on Fox.

