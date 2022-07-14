Love Island: Paige's co-star hints she should have followed Jacques after shock exit The star's family have also reacted to Jacques quitting the show

Love Island star Paige Thorne has had an emotional week after Jacques O'Neill dramatically quit the villa. And now, fans are convinced that her co-star Luca Bish hinted she should have followed the rugby player after he decided to walk away from the show.

Appearing in the beach hut during Wednesday's episode, the fishmonger, who was left devastated when his pal Jacques quit, was chatting to the camera about his decision. "I kind of saw it coming, but I didn't think it would be today," he began.

Luca then added: "And I didn't think he'd be leaving alone." Fans have been tweeting their theory that the 23-year-old was suggesting Paige should have left with Jacques. One person wrote: "Luca basically said he thinks Paige should've walked with Jacques lol #LoveIsland."

Another said: "Luca shocked that Jacques left without Paige #LoveIsland!", while a third wrote: "Luca has insinuated twice that Paige should've left!"

Luca was emotional when Jacques decided to quit

The account for Deji, who is still in the villa, posted a tweet saying: "Luca basically saying 'If Paige really likes Jacques she should've left with him' #LoveIsland."

Meanwhile, Paige's family has spoken out in defence of the star after she decided to stay in the villa despite Jacques walking. Posting on her Instagram Stories, her friends and family said: "Little note that #BeKind applies to Paige too.

Paige's family have since spoken out about his decision

"If she decides to leave the villa, that is her own decision, and she has no obligation to follow Jacques – this is her experience just as much as his. There is only two and a half weeks left of her once-in-a-lifetime experience, let's not see her come out to negativity."

Paige has since seemingly moved on from the situation and Wednesday's episode saw her go on a date with former Islander and series bombshell Adam Collard. Will they go the distance?

