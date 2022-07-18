Love Island fans delighted at Casa Amor couple Nas and Eva's romance following show

Love Island fans took to social media to share their delight after show alumni Nas Majeed joined Sunday night’s After Sun, and revealed that he and his partner Eva Zapico are still going strong two years after meeting on the show.

The pair met on the winter series of the show back in 2020 during Casa Amor, where unlucky-in-love Nas finally found the girl for him. Upon their return, the pair kept their relationship going throughout the worldwide pandemic, and made things official in July of the same year.

Speaking about their relationship to ITV, they said: "It’s been two years and we both still cannot believe we met on the show. Under normal circumstances we probably never would have crossed paths, so we’re forever grateful to Love Island for bringing us together. It’s amazing to watch the episodes back of when we first met and we absolutely can’t wait to see what the future holds."

Nas and Eva are still together

Taking to Twitter to discuss the romance, one person wrote: "No one really talks about the fact Nas and Eva are still together. Very cute!" Another fan added: "Remember when we were all mad at Nas for bringing back Eva and leaving Demi single but Nas and Eva are legit still together 2 1/2 years later." A third person added: "I really love that Nas and Eva are still together."

During Nas’ appearance on After Sun, Eva shared a clip of him on television, writing: "Proud of you." The former islander shared a clip of himself with Eva to celebrate their anniversary in mid-July, writing: "2-year anniversary with my love." The clips included the pair jet skiing, going to Disney Land, attending the Pretty Women premiere and more. Adorable!

