Love Island fans are saying the same thing about Luca after explosive movie night episode What did you think of the dramatic episode?

Sunday night's episode of Love Island proved to be an hour full of dramatic moments and it seems fans all had similar views while watching the antics unfold.

After the Islanders were shown a number of clips of each other's behaviour as part of the reality show's Movie Night segment, many took to social media to comment on Luca's reaction to a video showing Gemma and Billy having a conversation during their Casa Amor days.

Luca was upset and labelled the back-and-forth between them as flirtatious, while Gemma, and her supporters online, were quick to insist she was not in the wrong.

One person tweeted: "Luca is annoying. Telling the girls to get over it but then crying when Gemma did literally nothing??? #loveisland."

Another echoed this, writing: "Nah Gemma is a MOOD I'm sorry… She really hasn't done anything wrong and I applaud her for not allowing Luca to make her feel guilty about nothing #loveisland."

Luca was unimpressed after a clip showed Billy [pictured] chatting with Gemma

A third added: "Luca is unhinged because even if she flirted who cares? And Gemma didn't make him look like an idiot, he did that #LoveIsland."

Others were quick to praise Gemma for her handling of the situation, as a fourth viewer said: "Please the way Gemma walked straight past Luca!! QUEEN #LoveIsland."

Elsewhere in the episode, the contestants were shown footage of Dami, Summer and Chyna kissing while in bed, which sparked a big disagreement between Dami and Indiyah.

Love Island's movie night episode prompted some fireworks between the contestants

Indiyah was quick to scold her partner Dami for his behaviour, with Summer joining the conversation and criticising him for "playing it down". However, another moment saw Indiyah and Dami hugging while Dami appears to say "I'm sorry", hinting at a potential reconciliation between them.

Viewers also saw tension rise between Ekin-Su and Davide after a clip showed Ekin-Su in bed with former contestant George. Davide appeared to be upset after the video was shown and stated the trust between them had broken, but Ekin-Su insisted nothing had happened. We'll have to wait and see for Monday's episode to see if the couple can pull through.

