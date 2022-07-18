Love Island’s Ekin-Su calls relationship with Davide quits in new clip - details It looks like the pair aren’t going to get through Movie Night unscathed

A clip from Monday night’s Love Island has revealed that Ekin-Su is set to call time on her relationship with Davide following the events of Movie Night. We’re Ekin-Upset!

The clip begins with Davide discussing the footage they watched the night before, which shows Ekin-Su and Casa Amor boy George canoodling in bed before she pulls away, insisting that they are "just friends" and later asking him not to mention it to the rest of the boys.

WATCH: Is this the end of Davide and Ekin-Su?

Speaking about the clip, in which Ekin-Su insists nothing happened, Davide said: "So guys, another red flag to tell me not to trust this person. I’m very confused because last night we didn’t say a word. I was not in the mood to speak this morning. She knows when I don’t want to speak it’s better that she doesn’t speak."

Movie Night led to plenty of drama in the villa

The clip then switches to Ekin-Su discussing the situation with the girls on the balcony, saying: "I don’t feel any different. I thought I’d sleep on it, then I woke up this morning and feeling, 'You know what? [Expletive] you.' I’m sick and tired of it. Why should I go up to him and be a little puppy?"

Danica added: "Nobody’s even questioning what he did in the clips. He was in bed kissing Molly. I don’t see how this is going to be a healthy relationship."

Ekin-Su then firmly said: "I’m done. And I mean that." Could this really be the end of the villa’s feistiest pair?

Ekin-Su insists nothing happened with Casa Amor boy George

Discussing the clip on TikTok, one fan wrote: "Paige was right. Davide wants Ekin to always be in the position of making it up to him so he doesn’t have to take accountability for his own actions," while another person wrote: "Ekin-Su is an independent woman. She is very strong. She deserves so much better."

