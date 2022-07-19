The Daily Lowdown: Billie Eilish teases new music with studio snap

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO!. Today, we're discussing Drake seemingly confirming he had a recent run-in with the Swedish authorities, and Billie Eilish heading back to the studio.

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: Lady Gaga shares health update with fans

Not only that, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle step out for a date night following a very important day at the United Nations. Tune into today's episode of the podcast below...

Check out the latest episode of The Daily Lowdown!

Here's the transcript from today's episode:

Billie Eilish and her brother and co-songwriter Finneas are back in the studio. The Grammy winning artists could be seen in a photo shared to Billie's Instagram showing the pair sat in a studio, with Finneas at his computer seemingly working on new material. The update from the musical siblings comes soon after Billie claimed she would love to drop an album next year following the huge success of her last LP, Happier Than Ever. We'll be here patiently waiting for that one.

Drake has seemingly confirmed he had a run-in with Swedish police while on his recent trip to Europe. The rapper, who has also been seen partying in Ibiza, Spain, in recent days, shared a photo to his Instagram of a letter from the authorities in Sweden outlining "information for Those Suspected of a Crime and Subsequently Detained". Drake didn't provide any more information on what went down, but his team did recently deny that the award-winning artist was arrested after speculation grew online after the hashtag Free Drake began trending.

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: Adele set to release 'very personal' documentary

MORE: Better Call Saul: viewers saying the same thing about episode nine

Drake shared a letter he received from Swedish Police

Harry Styles fans listen up because student at a Texas State University now have the opportunity to study the work of the former One Direction singer. The academic institution has announced it will be running a course titled 'Harry Styles And The Cult Of Celebrity: Identity, The Internet And European Pop Culture' as of Spring 2023. The course leader, Dr Louie Dean Valencia shared the news on Twitter writing they were officially teaching the world's first ever course on the work of the singer, to understand the cultural and political development of the modern celebrity. We think that course is going to be pretty popular.

Megan Thee Stallion has some exciting news for her UK fans – she's announced a major show at the iconic O2 Academy in Brixton. The rapper will perform at the London venue at the end of August before going on to make her headline debut at Reading and Leeds festival that same week. The news of Megan's London gig was shared on social media with her delighted followers and fans can get their hands on tickets on 22 July.

Megan Thee Stallion has announced a gig in London's O2 Academy Brixton

And Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted enjoying a date night in New York recently following Harry's powerful speech at the United Nations. The couple could be seen leaving a fancy Italian restaurant in the city hand-in-hand just hours after the royal's emotionally-charged speech at the UN's event to mark the honour of the late Nelson Mandela. During his speech, Harry spoke about his mother Diana, the Princess of Wales' meeting with former South African leader Nelson in March 1997, and how he "sought solace" in Africa following her death. He also paid tribute to Meghan in the speech, calling her his soulmate.