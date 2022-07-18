The Daily Lowdown: Lady Gaga shares health update with fans

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO!. Today, we're discussing Lady Gaga sharing a health update with her fans as she finally kicks off her Chromatic world tour.

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: Adele set to release 'very personal' documentary

Not only that, Bennifer finally tie the knot and George Ezra shares his tour news. Tune into today's episode of the podcast below...

Check out the latest episode of The Daily Lowdown!

Here's the transcript from today's episode:

Jennifer Lopez has opened up about her wedding after she and actor Ben Affleck tied the knot in Las Vegas. The singer, who was first engaged to Ben back in 2002 before their split, gave fans a glimpse inside their Nevada nuptials via her newsletter, On the J.Lo, sharing details of how the wedding came about. Jlo began by saying love is beautiful and love is twenty years patient, before revealing the couple had arrived at the famous Little White Chapel shortly before it closed and exchanged vows in the nick of time. The couple split in 2004 and went on to marry other people and welcomed children with their respective partners, before reuniting in 2021.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez's wedding band is 5,000x cheaper than engagement ring

MORE: Strictly's Tess Daly's smouldering sunset look wows fans

Jennifer Lopez shared a photo on her Instagram following their nuptials

George Ezra has extended his UK tour into next year. The Budapest singer is due to embark on his Gold Rush Kid string of gigs at a number of arenas up and down the country from September, but has now announced he will be adding dates for more shows in London and Dublin in March 2023. The news comes soon after George's huge headline show at London's Finsbury Park over the weekend, where he performed a number of classic hits and new songs for concert-goers to enjoy.

Lady Gaga has shared a health update with her fans on social media. The Rain On Me star, who suffers from Fibromyalgia, posted a video on her Instagram prior to the opening show of her delayed Chromatica World Tour in Dusseldorf Germany, when she explained she is currently "more pain-free" than ever. Gaga added that being free of pain on stage was a healing experience and she thanks her fans for sticking it out with the star. The artist's tour will head across Europe including the UK over the next few weeks before wrapping in the US in September.

Lady Gaga has kicked off her Chromatica world tour

Camilla Cabello has said she's on good terms with her former Fifth Harmony bands mates. Talking to Cosmopolitan magazine, the Havanna singer, who left the band in 2016 after disagreements between the singers, stated that seeing fellow member Normani at the Met Gala earlier this year was a highlight, and that the artists as a whole were supportive of each other, which Camilla said she felt "good" about. Camila had previously made reference to her exit on the song Psychofreak, which features on her new album.

And Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade has opened up about her childhood being on the road on a new podcast. The 26-year-old, who hosts the new audio show titled Just A Little Shady, was chatting about growing up in the spotlight along co-host Brittany Edni, when she revealed memories from her "surreal" childhood. Hailie went on to explain jumping on and off tour busses alongside her award-winning rap star dad was "casual". Doesn't time fly?

Like this story? Sign up to our Love Island newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.