The Daily Lowdown: Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp gives update to fans after Doja Cat fallout

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO!. Today, we're discussing Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp apologising to Doja Cat after he shared her online direct messages and Khloe Kardashian's shock baby news.

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: Selena Gomez makes history with Emmy nomination

Not only that, Jay Z has insisted he's not retiring from music and Lizzo and Chris Martin hint at a future collaboration. Tune into today's episode of the podcast below...

Check out the latest episode of The Daily Lowdown!

Here's the transcript from today's episode:

Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp has revealed he has apologised to singer and rapper Doja Cat after he shared her private DMs. The actor was called out by Doja online when he took to Tik Tok to reveal to his followers that the Grammy winner had asked about the relationship status of his co-star Joseph Quin. But, Noah has since shared a fresh video on social media explaining in the caption that everything was 'all good' after he apologised, adding there's no hard feelings between them.

MORE: Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight’s new 'tragedy' racing series sounds brilliant - details

MORE: What does Love Island's Adam Collard do for work?

Khloe has confirmed she and Tristan Thompson are expecting their second baby via a surrogate

Khloe Kardashian and her ex-fiance Tristan Thompson are set to welcome their second baby via a surrogate. A representative for the reality star confirmed the news in a statement to HELLO!, which stated their eldest child, True, will have a sibling who was conceived in November. The statement also stated that Khloe is incredibly grateful to the surrogate for such a "beautiful blessing", before asking for kindness and privacy. Khloe and Tristan's relationship, which has since ended, hit the headlines at the end of 2021 when it was revealed the Basketball Player had fathered a third child after cheating on Khloe with Marlaee Nichols.

A judge has ordered Britney Spears' father Jamie to sit for a deposition regarding his alleged handling of the singer's conservatorship. Britney's legal team in Los Angeles has also filed a motion for him to produce documents related to electronic surveillance and answer questions under oath about his behaviour regarding his daughter's 13-year conservatorship which ended in 2021. Judge Brenda Penny at the LA Superior Court ordered Jamie to be deposed within the next 30 days. The next hearing in the case is set for 27 July.

Jay Z has denied reports that he's retiring

Jay Z has denied reports that he has retired from music. The legendary rapper, who in fact retired in 2003 before making a comeback shortly after, was in conversation with Kevin Hart for the stand-up comedian's Hart to Hart series, when he insisted that he'll always be involved in the industry. Jay could be heard explaining that despite not actively making music or an album, he never wants to say he's retired. And fans will also be pleased to hear the 99 Problems artist has said he's open to working on new projects.

And could Lizzo and Chris Martin be set to collaborate? The Good As Hell singer appeared on Zane Lowe's on Apple Music 1 show when she FaceTimed the Coldplay frontman for a brief chat. Chris told Lizzo he was flattered by the singer's new song, titled Coldplay, which features on her new album Special, before the pair then hinted they could be heading to the studio. We would love that to happen!

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.