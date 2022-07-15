The Daily Lowdown: Adele set to release 'very personal' documentary

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO!. Today, we're discussing the reports that Adele is set to release a "very personal" documentary, and Travis Barker's return to the stage.

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp gives update to fans after Doja Cat fallout

Not only that, Kylie and Jason are re-releasing Especially For You and Calvin Harris drops a new track. Tune into today's episode of the podcast below...

Check out the latest episode of The Daily Lowdown!

Here's the transcript from today's episode:

Adele is thought to be planning a tell-all documentary explaining her cancelled Las Vegas shows. According to reports, the global superstar's new film will detail the reasons behind her decision to cancel the residency at the last minute in January, which at the time she said were because of the shows not being ready. It's also thought that her life away from music, including her divorce and relationship with Rich Paul, will also be explored. There's no word on a release date but we'll keep you posted.

MORE: Rebel Wilson looks so in love in tender moment with girlfriend Ramona Agruma

MORE: Reese Witherspoon celebrates Legally Blonde's 21st anniversary with sensational throwbacks

Adele is reportedly releasing a documentary

Calvin Harris has dropped his highly-anticipated new track Stay With Me. The song, which features Justin Timberlake, Halsey and Pharrell Williams, is the third from his upcoming album, Funk Wav Bounces Vol.2, his first in five years. It comes soon after Calvin teased fans that the record will feature a number of collaborations with other big stars including Normani and Snoop Dogg. Funk Wav Bounces vol. 2 is out on August 2nd.

Shortly after reuniting on set, Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan have announced they are re-releasing their iconic track, Especially for You, ahead of the final ever episode of Neighbours. The singers, who played iconic couple Scott and Charlene in the show in the 80s, will be dropping a limited number of their single on vinyl and cassette on 5 August. The final episode of the long-running soap, which will feature a Scott and Charlene reunion, will air on July 28.

Kylie and Jason are re-releasing Especially For You

Clean Bandit have teased their music comeback. The band, which consists of Grace Chatto, and Jack and Luke Patterson, told the Sun that their upcoming album will feature a whole host of UK artists, adding they'd love to work with rita ora once again. The RIP hitmaker first worked with Clean Bandit for their 2018 track nowhere. The Symphony hitmakers are working on the new record as we speak and we can't wait to hear more.

And Travis Baker has made his return to the stage following his recent hospitalisation. The Blink 182 drummer joined Machine Gun Kelly on stage at his concert in Los Angeles to perform two songs to concertgoers, with Machine Gun Kelly telling fans Travis he idolised him growing up. It comes soon after Travis was hospitalised with pancreatitis in June following a colonoscopy which saw him have to receive intense treatment, but the artist later told fans he was recovering well.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.