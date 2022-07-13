The Daily Lowdown: Selena Gomez makes history with Emmy nomination

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO!. Today, we're discussing the 2022 Emmy nominations which saw Selena Gomez make history, while Lizzo and Adele also received nods.

Not only that, Marcus Mumford has announced a number of artists who are appearing on his debut solo album, and Tom Jones shares a health update with his fans. Tune into today's episode of the podcast below...

Check out the latest episode of The Daily Lowdown!

Here's the transcript from today's episode:

Yungblud has been forced to cancel three upcoming shows. The singer was due to perform a trio of shows in Toronto, Montreal and Salt Lake City later this year, but unforeseen circumstances mean the shows have been pulled from his tour. Yungblud, whose real name is Dom Harrison, told his fans in a statement on social media he hates cancelling shows but the situation was beyond his control and that plans for him to return will be made clear soon.

Yungblud has cancelled three of his upcoming shows in the US

Marcus Mumford has announced a number of collaborators who will feature on his debut solo album. The Mumford and Sons lead singer, who announced his first album away from the band last month, has revealed that artists including Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo and Brandi Carlisle will all appear on the record. And fans won't have to wait much longer to listen as Marcus also told fans on social media that the record will be release on 16th September.

Selena Gomez has made history after this year's nominees for the Emmy Awards were revealed. The singer and actress has become only the second Latina star to be nominated among the producing nominees thanks to her Hulu show Only Murders in the Building. Other big names in the music world have also been recognised including Lizzo for her Prime show, Watch Out for the Big Girls, and Adele who picked up a nod for her concert special One Night Only.

Selena Gomez was nominated in the producing team for Only Murders in the Building

Tom Jones has shared a health update with his fans following reports of his illness at a recent Budapest show. The legendary singer took to social media to set the record straight after rumours began circling he had collapsed on stage. Tom insisted that he did not collapse, but a doctor had paid him a visit and diagnosed him with 'viral laryngitis'. The 82-year-old then added he was sorry to cancel his show in Budapest but that he's looking forward to getting back on stage after his recovery.

And BTS might be taking a break from making music as a seven-piece, but their fan army will get the chance to see them come together again soon. It was announced this week that Disney has landed a deal to create a documentary series and concert show featuring the K-Pop band which will land on its streaming site next year. The special will be titled BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star and it will showcase the group's daily lives, thoughts and plans as they prepare for their second chapter.

